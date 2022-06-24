SC Governor, leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders across South Carolina are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which opens the door for states to ban abortion.

Governor Henry McMaster issued the following statement:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued the following statement:

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.

“However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision.

“This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”

Representative Jeff Duncan issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is an answered prayer for the nation. Roe was an ‘egregiously wrongly decided’ decision that has tragically led to the death of over 60 million children in the womb since 1973. Overturning Roe is one of the most significant civil rights victories in our nation’s history and will result in countless lives being saved.”

“The very purpose of government is to protect our God-given natural rights, and the most fundamental of these rights is the right to life. With Roe being overturned, states have new opportunities to expand protections for the unborn. I encourage every state legislature, especially in South Carolina, to immediately move forward with pro-life legislation that will protect all children in the womb.”

“At the same time, we must be ever vigilant against attempts by Democrats to undermine this victory by enacting radical federal legislation that would legalize abortion to the point of birth and allow unborn children to be killed based on sex or disability. I will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn and protect the sanctity of life.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.

“Roe was Constitutionally unsound from its inception as the flawed legal theory behind the decision gives unlimited power to five unelected Supreme Court justices. I believe it was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Supreme Court. Under the Roe theory, almost anything could be a constitutional right depending on the views of five justices on substantive due process.

“The issue of life will now be decided by elected officials in the states, the same way the issue was handled until 1973. Simply stated, this decision represents a constitutional reset.

“Finally, all these decades of toiling in the vineyards fighting for conservative judges has paid off. I am glad to have done my part in this cause. I also appreciate President Trump’s leadership in nominating conservative justices.

“On this historic day, I cannot help but think of dear old friends like former Congressman Henry Hyde. He and many others worked so hard to protect the unborn, and today their dream came true.”

Congressman William Timmons issued the following statement:

“Despite unprecedented attempts to obstruct the Supreme Court and intimidate Justices, Roe v. Wade has been overturned and life wins. I applaud the Supreme Court for this historic ruling. The decision on abortion will now return to the states, and I know South Carolina will continue to lead as a state that protects and values innocent life. In Congress, I will continue to fight extreme and radical abortion policies and to ensure that our taxpayer dollars are not used to end innocent human life.”

U.S. Senator Tim Scott issued the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court took an important step to protect the God-given right to life for millions of Americans by returning the power back to the people and the states, where it belongs,” said Senator Tim Scott. “A nation in which abortion is the ‘first and best’ answer for moms in challenging circumstances is a nation that has sacrificed its moral clarity and courage. America’s fundamental promises include the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Our support for babies and their mothers re-establishes those shared values that began to erode over the last several decades.

“Furthermore, I commend the Justices for their courage in the face of unprecedented threats and violence. Their commitment to the Constitution and refusal to bend to intimidation gives me hope for the future of our nation.”

