SCAG: Man arrested on child sexual abuse material

Ronnie Kelley, 41
Ronnie Kelley, 41(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office.

According to the office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Ronnie Chad Kelley on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors on June 22.

He is charged with the following:

  • Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
  • One count of dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity, a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

