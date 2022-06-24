SCAG: Man arrested on child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office.

According to the office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Ronnie Chad Kelley on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors on June 22.

He is charged with the following:

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

One count of dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity, a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

