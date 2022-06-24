Wife of deceased Greenville Co. murder suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of a murder suspect has been arrested after an investigation into the homicides of a Greenville County couple shot to death in their home.

Deputies said Sherry Lynne Parker, the wife of murder suspect Jerry Yancy, “knowingly and willingly deceived” investigators after the deaths of Ansel and Alice Bouchillon.

The Bouchillons were killed inside their home on Hunter Road in Simpsonville on June 15.

The gun used in the double homicide has still not been recovered.

Yancy was a contract worker involved in a dispute with the victims, according to deputies. He was charged with two counts of murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime but shot and killed himself when deputies tried to take him into custody.

Parker is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

