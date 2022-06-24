Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night.

Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old.

The victim was taken to the Oconee Memorial hospital where he is in stable condition.

A suspect has been identified but has claimed the stabbing was in self-defense. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

