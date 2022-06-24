Troopers responding to overturned tractor trailer in Spartanburg County

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in Moore.

The crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on Highway 221 near Center Point Drive, according to troopers.

We’re told there are injuries but we do not know the seriousness of them at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

