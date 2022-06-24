Upstate business owner admits falsifying results during inspection at university, court says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A business owner in Anderson has been sentenced after falsifying lab results following an asbestos inspection at Anderson University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brian Thomas Rogers, 53, owner of of Rogers Environmental, LLC, was sentenced to three years of probation, to include the first six months on an overnight curfew, ordered to pay a $25,500 fine, and will perform 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to Making a False Statement in a Clean Air Act Document.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said evidence presented to the Court showed that on May 1, 2018, Rogers Environmental was contracted to perform an asbestos building inspection at Pratt Hall on the campus of Anderson University. Rogers’ limited survey report stated that no asbestos-containing material (ACM) was found in the materials sampled. Based on the negative ACM survey, contractors commenced with demolition and renovation.

We’re told asbestos were later found and Rogers was called back to the site to collect two additional samples. Rogers later provided the contractor, by email, with a lab report that showed the two additional samples did not contain asbestos.

Due to the discrepancies between Rogers Environmental and the subcontractor’s sampling reports, the sub-contractor notified the general contractor, who in turn brought in a new building inspection company to resample the entire building.

On June 25, 2018, the new company surveyed and collected samples from the entire site, which documented approximately 29 samples had positive asbestos results. The total amount of asbestos found was approximately 3,620 square feet.

Investigators for DHEC later interviewed Rogers, who admitted changing the original lab results on one sample from 20 percent asbestos to none detected. Rogers also admitted that he emailed the manipulated false documents to the general contractor.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr., ordered the sentence, recommending that Rogers perform his community service at Anderson University. Rogers will satisfy the fine in payments of $750 per month for roughly three years.

MORE NEWS: Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.