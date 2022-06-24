Warm and Muggy Weekend Ahead, Some Pop Up Showers/Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The weekend ahead looks like classic summer! Warm and muggy with some pop up showers and thunderstorms.

For tonight expect mild and muggy conditions, a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Expect mild and muggy conditions, as low temperatures only dip to near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

The weekend will see nearly identical weather to Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. It will remain muggy for most of us, but we’ll stay out of the high heat. High temperatures top out near 90 both days for the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. At night there’s a slight chance for a shower or storm, but it remains dry for the most part with muggy conditions and lows in the 60s.

More-organized storm activity is expect early next week when the next cold front tracks through the region. Severe weather potential is low at this time, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast over the next few days!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.