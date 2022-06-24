“We’re in it to win it”: Greenville Liberty still unbeaten in inaugural season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Through eight games in the Greenville Liberty’s inaugural season, the team has yet to lose a game.

“We’re having so much fun.” Camryn Bolick, Greenville Liberty outside back, said.

“We knew we were going to have a lot of talent,” Julie Carlson, Greenville Liberty head coach, said. “What we’ve really been able to see now is just how well it’s starting to click.”

The Liberty.

“I have 100% confidence in this team,” Caroline Conti, Greenville Liberty Midfielder, said. “We’re in it to win it.”

Are already proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

“I think it was really easy for us all to come together and figure each other out and then get to where we’re getting the ball down the field, scoring goals and being extremely successful doing it.” Bolick said.

The pre-professional women’s soccer squad has yet to lose a game in its inaugural season. The top tier play comes down to a tight bond on the squad.

“I’ve known a lot of the players on this team for many many years,” Conti said. “I’ve basically grown up with them since four years old playing soccer with them. So, when I say best friends, like, they’re the people that I go to when I need help.”

“I’m playing with people I’ve grown up playing with so it’s just awesome to come together over the summer and play another season and stay in shape and do it with people I love being around.” Bolick said.

And a fair amount of confidence.

“Being 8 games deep in and not losing a game yet,” Conti said. “I think that’s exactly honestly what we expected coming in with the amount of players and talent that we have here.”

