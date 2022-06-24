Wren High School’s Bryce McGowens joins the Charlotte Hornets

BROOKLYN, New York (FOX Carolina) - Former Wren High School standout Bryce McGowens achieved a lifelong dream: to make it into the NBA.

With the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the former Hurricane was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Charlotte Hornets then acquired McGowens from the Timberwolves.

Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) was drafted by the Timberwolves and was sent to the Charlotte Hornets.



Here's the moment the @OfficialWren product walked across the stage and became an NBA player.

The Pendleton native played only one season of college basketball. He averaged 16.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game and played in 31 contests for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He finished the 2022 season as a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection and the Conference Newcomer of the Year.

While in the Palmetto State, McGowens developed into one of the nations premiere high school prospects. He was a five-star recruit and ranked in the top-25 nationally by both ESPN and 247Sports.

He was named the Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in South Carolina as a senior after averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while playing for Legacy Early College.

McGowens ended his career with the Hurricanes as a three-time All-State selection. He totaled 1,882 points and helped lead Wren High School to the Class 4A Upper State championship game as a junior.

"Since a very young age, this has always been my goal. To make it to the NBA."



"Since a very young age, this has always been my goal. To make it to the NBA."

Former @WrenBball and @LegacyEarlyC star Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) is waiting to hear his name called in the #NBADraft. It's a dream come true for the talented hooper.

