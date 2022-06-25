Candelight vigil held for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at 8:30 p.m. to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Aldridge, 25 years old, was killed in the line of duty on June 21. He served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years and learned he was going to be a father in the days just before his death.

The vigil will be held around the flag pole at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Aldridge.

