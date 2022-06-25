TRAFFIC ALERT: Several injured after crash; Pine Street closed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash caused some traffic delays and several injuries at the intersection of North Pine Street and Garner Road, according to Spartanburg City Police.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. involving three vehicles.

Police said one vehicle hit a power pole, causing all the traffic lights at the intersection to be disabled and several powerlines fell and blocked the roadway causing traffic delays in both directions on Pine Street.

Police said it might take several days to get the intersection back to its original operating condition.

An alternate route to use is McCravy Drive and Isom Street or Church Street.

