Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several injured after crash; Pine Street closed

Crash on Pine Street causes road closures.
Crash on Pine Street causes road closures.(Spartanburg Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash caused some traffic delays and several injuries at the intersection of North Pine Street and Garner Road, according to Spartanburg City Police.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. involving three vehicles.

Police said one vehicle hit a power pole, causing all the traffic lights at the intersection to be disabled and several powerlines fell and blocked the roadway causing traffic delays in both directions on Pine Street.

Police said it might take several days to get the intersection back to its original operating condition.

An alternate route to use is McCravy Drive and Isom Street or Church Street.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing in September in Colleton County on charges...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville
Tyson Maurice Thompson
Police searching for suspect connected to deadly Upstate shooting
Leon A. Hipolito
Deputies need public’s help after man found shot to death lying in road
Jones Mill
$1.6 million will help turn Jones Mill site into public park