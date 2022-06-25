NC man charged for allegedly sending inappropriate videos to minor

CANDLER, N .C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Candler man is facing sex charges after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to a minor.

Deputies said 45-year-old Kristopher Joseph Bellomo was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Indecent Exposure, Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

According to deputies, the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant after learning about the unsolicited videos that Bellomo allegedly sent to the victim. They added that they uncovered additional crimes after conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged any victim of a sex crime to please contact the Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900 or Our Voice at 828-252-0562.



