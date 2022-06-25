Advertisement

NC man charged for allegedly sending inappropriate videos to minor

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER, N .C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Candler man is facing sex charges after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to a minor.

Deputies said 45-year-old Kristopher Joseph Bellomo was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Indecent Exposure, Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

According to deputies, the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant after learning about the unsolicited videos that Bellomo allegedly sent to the victim. They added that they uncovered additional crimes after conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged any victim of a sex crime to please contact the Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900 or Our Voice at 828-252-0562.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on W. 8th Street of the...
Man dead after shooting in Woodside community
Balloon release to honor shooting victims.
Balloon release to honor shooting victims
Operation gratitude thanks military members
Operation gratitude thanks military members
Man dies in crash in Asheville.
Man dies in crash in Asheville