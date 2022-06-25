Officers investigating deadly head-on crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on June 24.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near the 1400 block of Hendersonville Road.

According to officers, a Mazada sedan was traveling south on Hendersonville Road when it crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on.

Sadly, the front passenger in the Mazada passed away at the scene. He was later identified as 51-year-old John Charles Frey, Jr. Other people from both cars were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the police department by calling 828-252-1110 or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

