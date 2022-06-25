Advertisement

Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem. (Source: KMGH)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado restaurant is using a robot server to deal with a labor shortage problem.

The owners say the technology isn’t meant to replace people but to give them an assist when things get busy.

Refik Turkanovich, an operating partner at Tom’s Watch Bar, says the robot may not look like much, but it can do quite a bit.

“It’s capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes and food if necessary,” Turkanovich said.

Turkanovic says, like many restaurants throughout the city, they’re having a tough time finding workers.

“We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure,” Turkanovich said.

Employees are also working on a name for their extra helper.

