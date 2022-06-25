WNC leaders, community members, react to SCOTUS abortion decision

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - “It’s not only disappointing. It’s scary, quite frankly, that your access to healthcare will be determined by where you live,” said pharmacy student Irza Jan.

Jan and her friend Josh Fowler told FOX Carolina on Friday that their industry is all about providing the right care to patients, allowing them to make decisions about their own bodies and plan for their own futures.

“With the ruling today, I don’t think that delivers adequate healthcare to any of our patients who are women, who have a uterus, or are of childbearing age,” Fowler said.

The two healthcare industry students were part of a crowd of hundreds that gathered in impromptu fashion at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville to share in what they say is a somber moment in nation’s history. Organizers held a “rally for reproductive rights” to denounce the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade.

“It’s unprecedented that that Supreme Court would take away a right from us,” said NC state representative from District 114 Caleb Rudow. “We’re coming to a situation where children born will have fewer rights than their parents. And that’s not the America I live in--or that I thought we lived in.”

Rudow and NC-11 congressional candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara were among those who spoke at the event. Both say that despite how sad they’re feeling about the SCOTUS ruling, they’re also energized, and plan to use the decision as motivation.

“No one wants the government in an exam room with them when they’re making some of the most difficult decisions of their lives,” Beach-Ferrara said. “And what happened tonight at this rally was people coming together as a community in this moment, but also to gear up for the work we have to do to elect people at every level of office who are ready to protect rights, not strip them away.”

Meanwhile, republican lawmakers in North Carolina say this decision is about protecting life.

In a statement, senator Thom Tillis said:

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for common sense measures that the broad majority of Americans support.”

Advocates at the Asheville rally for reproductive rights say they hope this issues will get voters to the polls.

“I really hope that serves as the impetus to get people out, and doing something, and being active in their communities--and in local politics,” Fowler said.

Jan adding--that as a woman of childbearing age who is directly affected, she isn’t backing down.

“Sometimes in the South, I feel bogged down,” she admitted. “That maybe it’s just me against the world. But getting to see this--it does give me a sense of empowerment, and I’m glad there’s people who think similarly.”

The decision regarding a woman’s right to have an abortion is now passed down to the individual states. North Carolina, along with Virginia, is one of just two southern states that gives woman access to abortions currently. Based on current numbers, the Tar Heel State is only a couple votes away from the being reversed.

Since the state is on the edge of going one way or the other on abortion, leaders on both sides of the aisle say this November’s state elections will be incredibly important.

