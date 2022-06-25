Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after one person is hurt in a shooting, according to Anderson City Police.
According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on South Main Street.
Police said upon arrival 23-year-old Tariq Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Stay with Fox Carolina as we learn more about this incident.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.