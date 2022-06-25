Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after one person is hurt in a shooting, according to Anderson City Police.

According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on South Main Street.

Police said upon arrival 23-year-old Tariq Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

