Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after one person is hurt in a shooting, according to Anderson City Police.

According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on South Main Street.

Police said upon arrival 23-year-old Tariq Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we learn more about this incident.

