Coroner identifies victim two weeks after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a crash that happened almost two weeks ago.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:54 p.m. at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Blyth Road between the motorcycle and car.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away on Sunday, June 26.

The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Christopher Scott Leagan.

The Greenwood Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

