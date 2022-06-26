Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

Devan Quirie
Devan Quirie(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive.

According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23.

They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Quirie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and has a tattoo of “in loving memory of my two angels” on her arm, deputies said.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on W. 8th Street of the...
Man dead after shooting in Woodside community
Balloon release to honor shooting victims.
Balloon release to honor shooting victims
Operation gratitude thanks military members
Operation gratitude thanks military members
Man dies in crash in Asheville.
Man dies in crash in Asheville