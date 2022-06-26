Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive.
According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23.
They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Quirie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and has a tattoo of “in loving memory of my two angels” on her arm, deputies said.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.
