Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive.

According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23.

They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Quirie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and has a tattoo of “in loving memory of my two angels” on her arm, deputies said.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.