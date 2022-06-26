Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Woodside community

Greenville County deputies arrive to find body lying on street
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on W. 8th Street of the...
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on W. 8th Street of the Woodside community(whns)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded to a call in the Woodside community and found a man lying dead near a cul de sac.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said that when deputies arrived, they discovered the deceased man had been shot at least once.

As investigators combed the scene, deputies blocked anyone from entering W. 8th Street starting at the intersection with Woodside Avenue. For hours, some residents were not allowed to return to their homes.

“It’s very stressful,” Christine McCaffrey told FOX Carolina. “I just hope they solve this crime and get to the bottom of it.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it did not have any information about a suspect.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

