Not as Warm Monday, Scattered Showers and T-Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold front slowly approaches the mountains and Upstate on Monday, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms, and also keeping the temperatures a bit cooler than average.

For tonight, expect lots of clouds, along with mild and muggy conditions ahead of the cold front. We’ll see some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s expected in mountains.

On Monday, the cold front slowly passes through the region, bringing with it some much needed rain and some thunderstorms as well. We’re not expecting severe weather, but gusty winds could accompany some storms. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures cooler than average, mid 80s in the Upstate, to near 80 in the mountains. A few showers could linger Monday with low temperatures a little cooler, in the mid 60s, with upper 50s to around 60 in the mountains.

The cold front settles to our south on Tuesday, with areas south of I-85 seeing the best chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, it looks drier as you head north. High temperatures will only be in the low 80s for the Upstate, with mid 70s in the mountains. Tuesday night should be mainly dry with lows in the mid 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.

One more “coolish” day Wednesday with a some isolated storms possible and highs in the mid 80s, with close to 80 in the mountains.

The more typical summer heat returns for the end of next week with upper 80s expected, low 80s in the mountains. The chance for some isolated showers and storms continues.

