Advertisement

Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words,...
The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”(Source: Longmont Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson, police in Longmont said.

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”

The building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.

Life Choices is a “Christ-centered ministry” that offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression, according to its website.

Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned “by this frightening act of vandalism.” The attack, she said, affects people who need support, such as pregnancy tests, parenting classes and financial assistance, the Times-Call reported.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video and forward any relevant video to police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russian airstrikes destroyed a building in Kyiv on Sunday, killing at least one person and...
Kyiv families trapped under rubble after Russian strikes hit residential area
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system
It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party...
Investigation underway after 21 teens found dead in South African tavern
One of the biggest Pride celebrations in the nation took place in Houston on Saturday.
Houston celebrates 44th annual Pride parade
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home