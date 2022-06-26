Suspect in custody following shooting in North Carolina

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies investigated a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Webb Road in Ellenboro. They added that the shooter is in custody, and there is no active threat to the community.

Deputies did not specify whether anyone was injured during this incident. We will update this story as officials release new information.

