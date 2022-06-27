Amber Alert canceled, 2 children found safe
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Nampa, Idaho, have canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday morning after the two young children were found safe.
The police said they also located the person of interest in the children’s disappearance.
The two young children were reported missing from a residence in Nampa, Idaho. Authorities said they are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.
