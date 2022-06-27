Advertisement

Another earthquake reported in SC Monday morning

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Low Country Monday morning.

The 1.9 magnitude quake hit Dorchester County around 3:31 a.m. and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

An earthquake and four aftershocks were recorded Sunday in the Elgin area.

