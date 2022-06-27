Another earthquake reported in SC Monday morning

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Low Country Monday morning.

The 1.9 magnitude quake hit Dorchester County around 3:31 a.m. and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

Not to be left out, USGS reports a 1.2 magnitude #earthquake centered in Centerville (Dorchester County), occurring at 3:31 this morning (6-27-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/zM1bRLtE6n pic.twitter.com/PNWv7McNsf — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 27, 2022

An earthquake and four aftershocks were recorded Sunday in the Elgin area.

