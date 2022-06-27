Advertisement

Deputies investigating after one person shot overnight in Greenville County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 2 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

We’re told there is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, and Deputies ask anyone with information to call 23-CRIME.

