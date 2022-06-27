Advertisement

Deputies investigating multiple overdoses at NC resort

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after multiple people overdosed at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on Friday.

Deputies said a total of five people overdosed from narcotics on June 24, 2022. Thankfully, deputies added that none of the overdoses were fatal.

The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t believe there was ever any danger to the general public. However, deputies are investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 722-5036. According to deputies, a cash reward is available to anyone who gives them information leading to arrests.

