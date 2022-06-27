Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing NC man last seen on Saturday

James Lee Larry
James Lee Larry(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Lee Larry, a missing 53-year-old from Marion, NC.

Deputies said Larry was last seen near White Oak Flats in Marion on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Larry is asked to call Detective Michael Vaugh at 828-652-2237.

