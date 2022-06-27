Deputies searching for missing NC man last seen on Saturday

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Lee Larry, a missing 53-year-old from Marion, NC.

Deputies said Larry was last seen near White Oak Flats in Marion on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Larry is asked to call Detective Michael Vaugh at 828-652-2237.

