Downed powerlines causes part of Augusta Street to shut down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a portion of Augusta Street is shut down as crews work to clear powerlines down across the road.

According to a tweet from the department, All lanes of Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue.

All lanes on Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue due to power lines across the road. pic.twitter.com/35EF9NmF4b — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) June 27, 2022

