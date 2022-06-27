Advertisement

Downed powerlines causes part of Augusta Street to shut down

Greenville PD announces road closures.
Greenville PD announces road closures.(Greenville PD)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a portion of Augusta Street is shut down as crews work to clear powerlines down across the road.

According to a tweet from the department, All lanes of Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue.

