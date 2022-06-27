Advertisement

Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say

Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.(Steven Lek)
By Greg Phelps and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result of foul play, Kentucky police say.

Louisville Metro police said the drownings of the boys, who were cousins, appears to be “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

Officers were called to a home in Louisville around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the boys, both younger than 12 years old, were found in the pool.

With police cars clearing a route to downtown, the boys were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital by EMS. Attempts to save them were unsuccessful, WAVE reported.

The names of the boys have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion
Golf tournament for deputy Aldridge
Upstate construction company to host golf tournament in honor of fallen deputy
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine