Face ID security screening coming to GSP airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Spartanburg International Airport announced a new touchless face ID scanner is coming to the airport.

GSP officials said their partnership with secure identity company CLEAR will allow travelers access to expedited security screening at GSP.

We’re told members in the CLEAR program can verify their identity simply by using their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to show their driver’s license.

The membership, CLEAR Plus, is an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited security lanes – costs around $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

Airport officials said GSP is CLEAR’s first airport in the Carolinas and the 44th across the U.S. The launch is expected to create 17 jobs and generate $1.5 million in local economic activity.

“GSP is always looking for ways to make the airport experience easier and more predictable. Partnering with CLEAR provides our customers expedited access to security screening at GSP and many other major airports,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “We are confident our passengers will appreciate CLEAR’s expedited screening process and we are looking forward to providing another great amenity for our travelers.”

