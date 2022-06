Miss South Carolina, Miss South Carolina Teen crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen winners were crowned on Saturday.

Miss Hartsville, 22-year-old Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina.

Dudley is from Socastee, South Carolina and attends the University of South Carolina. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America pageant.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina:

First runner-up: Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant

Second runner-up: Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel

Third runner-up Miss Clemson, Tara Moore

Fourth runner-up: Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn

Miss Clemson Teen, 17-year-old Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen.

Holt attends Woodmont High School. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen are:

First runner-up: Miss Greenville County Teen Abigail Fowler

Second runner-up: Miss North Charleston Teen Savannah McAlister

Third runner-up: Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe

Fourth runner-up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Mallory Alverson

