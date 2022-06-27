Multiple people shot by pellet projectiles in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Deparmtent said officers are investigating after someone fired pellet projectiles at people on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to Coffee Underground on Sunday night after the incident was reported. The victim stated she was taking a photo with her friends at the bottom of the steps when a young white man leaned over the railing, pointed what looked like a “Nerf gun” at them and fired. The victim said the “gun” fired a green pellet that hit them in the upper back.

The victim told officers that when she went up the stairs, she saw two young men running away. A security guard at a nearby business tried to chase after the boys, but they shot him with similar pellets until he stopped.

While at the scene, officers were told that another person was hit by a similar projectile near a CVS.

Camera footage showed these incidents and the two young men. One of the subjects was a shorter white male (around 5 feet 5 inches tall) with a slender build and medium-length curly hair. The second person was a slightly taller male with a slender build and black curly hair. Officers added that both looked like they were in their early to mid teens.

