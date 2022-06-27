New thrift store benefits forgotten pets

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new thrift store has a meaningful message behind each purchase customers make.

“Threads of Hope” is located at 102 Piedmont Rd. The owners, Donna Taylor and Mackenzie King, are long-time friends who’ve always dreamed of opening their own store. Both have a passion for animals, so they put their heads together to create “Threads of Hope.”

“I wanted it to be something that hasn’t already been done,” said Taylor.

The store’s proceeds benefit “Auction for a Kaws,” an organization focused on protecting animals and giving them a new life.

When you walk through the store, you will find gently used items like clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even furniture. All the items are donated by the community.

Both Taylor and Kings say another element that sets their store apart is how they recycle the items they can’t use. By partnering with Giving WaYa, they can send clothes to those in need.

“A lot of stuff that is worn or unusable actually goes to other countries that don’t produce textiles and then anything that is not used past that it sent to a recycling facility where they chop that up and can use the thread to make recycled clothing so full circle nothing ends up in the landfill,” said leaders at Giving WaYa.

The owners say this store was about 6 months in the making, and although doors just opened Saturday, they’re already looking at expanding to give shoppers even more to choose from.

For a full list of donation sites, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.