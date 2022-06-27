One dead following crash along Hwy 28 in Abbeville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died following a crash in Abbeville County.

The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 72 on Monday afternoon.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victims or the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.