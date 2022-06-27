Advertisement

‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight

Lena's missing tooth
Lena's missing tooth(GSP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One pilot at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is helping a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight.

We’re told Lena fell asleep on her recent flight to GSP and woke up without a tooth. The only problem was that Lena’s tooth was nowhere to be found. It was lost somewhere on the airplane.

Lena and her missing tooth
Lena and her missing tooth(GSP)

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” said GSP officials.

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note:

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy
Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy(GSP)

MORE NEWS: NC deputies need help identifying man who left box of kittens on porch

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
SCDOT interstate
SCDOT to restrict highway lane closures ahead of 4th of July weekend
Greenville Country Music Festival
Greenville Country Music Fest is back with twice the fun
Generic earthquake graphic.
Another earthquake reported in SC Monday morning