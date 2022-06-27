Advertisement

Recent estate purchase sets record for largest sale in Upstate town’s history

Belle Terre in Simpsonville
Belle Terre in Simpsonville(Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty announced that their company recently sold an estate in Simpsonville for a record-setting amount.

Joan Herlong said the estate was sold for $8,999,861 and set a record for the largest sale in Simpsonville’s history.

“This is not just a signature sale for our company and Sotheby’s International Realty -- it is also an unprecedented, record-sale for the Upstate,” Herlong said. “All of our listings are unique, but Belle Terre is truly a legacy property. This is a milestone in many ways.”

The estate, known as Belle Terre, includes a pool, a Bahamian-inspired pool house, a vineyard, a greenhouse, a tree house, a barn/office, a two-acre pond, a guest apartment, a home theater, a home gym, an enormous walk-in wine cellar, and more.

Herlong said she represented and marked the home for almost two years before it finally sold.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golf tournament for deputy Aldridge
Upstate construction company to host golf tournament in honor of fallen deputy
Joel Sudduth, with Skyland Farms, checks on his pigs.
Meat processing delays could be why meat prices are so high
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Remembering Deputy Aldridge
Memorial services for fallen deputy Austin Aldridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC's fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules