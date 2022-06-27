Recent estate purchase sets record for largest sale in Upstate town’s history

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty announced that their company recently sold an estate in Simpsonville for a record-setting amount.

Joan Herlong said the estate was sold for $8,999,861 and set a record for the largest sale in Simpsonville’s history.

“This is not just a signature sale for our company and Sotheby’s International Realty -- it is also an unprecedented, record-sale for the Upstate,” Herlong said. “All of our listings are unique, but Belle Terre is truly a legacy property. This is a milestone in many ways.”

The estate, known as Belle Terre, includes a pool, a Bahamian-inspired pool house, a vineyard, a greenhouse, a tree house, a barn/office, a two-acre pond, a guest apartment, a home theater, a home gym, an enormous walk-in wine cellar, and more.

Herlong said she represented and marked the home for almost two years before it finally sold.

