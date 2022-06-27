SCDOT to restrict highway lane closures ahead of 4th of July weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To help with holiday traffic flow, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is prohibiting lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

SCDOT officials say these restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, July 1 through 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 5.

With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-year plan to rebuild South Carolina’s road

We’re told motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along with the cost.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.