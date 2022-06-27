Showers and storms through the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain chances continue through the week, with temperatures remaining at or below average. The holiday weekend is looking alright, but just be on the watch for PM showers/storms each day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s for the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate. Tuesday will bring good cloud coverage and that will keep temperatures down. Highs will stay in the 70s, with only isolated showers expected.

Wednesday through Friday we’ll get back into the summer heat and PM storms. Highs will warm into the low to upper 80s, with scattered showers/storms after 2PM each day.

Friday into the weekend looks similar. We could see an uptick in rain on Sunday, but it’s a little early to call. It certainly doesn’t look like a washout!

