Simpsonville stand-off at Greenville County hotel

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in a stand-off at a Simpsonville hotel on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant to someone at the Quality Inn.

Deputies confirmed a suspect was taken into custody and that there were no injuries.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect or the reason for the warrants, but they did say they were from multiple agencies.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

