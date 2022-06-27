Advertisement

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office releases fallen deputy’s last call, thanks community

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office released the last call for Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge.

The deputy, 25, sadly lost his life in the line of duty Tuesday, June 21 responding to a home for a domestic call.

You can listen to the call in the video above.

Full coverage of Deputy Aldridge’s funeral can be found here.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the community for all the love and support shown to law enforcement throughout the last week.

Read the full statement here:

“It would be nearly impossible to express gratitude to everyone who assisted the family and this agency with Deputy Austin Aldridge’s celebration of life service yesterday, since so many people played integral parts in making that service both memorable and honorable. The support from citizens and businesses alike began early last week leading up to yesterday and continues today, and some have already reached out with future plans. To our residents who lined the procession routes, words fail to express how meaningful that display was. To all, we offer the sincerest thanks and vow to continue working with you to make this county the best it can possibly be.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

