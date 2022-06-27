Portion of Augusta Road shuts down after deputy-involved crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said parts of Augusta Road are closed as they investigate a deputy-involved crash in Greenville County.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon Monday on Augusta Road near Valley Brook Road.

According to troopers, a person driving a van was trying to turn onto Augusta Road when the deputy crashed into the left side of their vehicle.

We’re told the Greenville County deputy involved in the crash is okay. The other driver was airlifted to Augusta burn center for treatment.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area as crews investigate. Those traveling north on Augusta Road should take a right onto West Georgia Road, a left onto Reedy Fork Road, and then a left onto Blakely Avenue before returning to Augusta Road.

Drivers traveling south can take a left onto Blakely Avenue, a right onto Reedy Fork Road, and then a right onto West Georgia Road before returning to Augusta Road.

