Upstate construction company to host golf tournament in honor of fallen deputy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Precision Construction announced that they’re hosting a charity golf tournament next month in honor of fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge.

Organizers said the tournament will take place on July 15, 2022, at Village Greens Golf Club. The course is located at 13921 Asheville Hwy., Gramling, SC.

Registration for the tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

According to the organizers, all of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated directly to Aldridge’s family

