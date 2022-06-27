Upstate gas prices continue to fall ahead of 4th of July holiday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The average price of gas in Greenville has fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon as of Monday, officials said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $3.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

Check out the Greenville area’s lowest gas prices here.

Here’s how gas prices look in neighboring areas:

Spartanburg is at $4.44 per gallon, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.53 per gallon.

Charlotte is at $4.53 per gallon, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.58 per gallon.

Asheville is at $4.63 per gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.66 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon Monday.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

