91-year-old former Marine sentenced for allegedly molesting boys

Lorin “Larry” Mixon
Lorin “Larry” Mixon(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a 91-year-old Upstate man was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple charges.

Wilson said Lorin “Larry” Mixon was sentenced for three counts of Lewd Act on a Minor after entering a plea. He added that he was sentenced to the maximum amount of time for that charge and will need to register as a sex offender after he’s released.

According to Wilson, Mixon, a former marine, was already registered as a sex offender when these allegations arose. Mixon allegedly molested multiple boys between the ages of 8 and 14. Wilson said Mixon would give the victims gifts and take them on trips.

Some of the victims were at Mixon’s hearing and asked that he get the maximum sentence.

