Crews respond to second recent fire at Asheville home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are on scene for a building fire along Montford Avenue.

The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night.

The fire is under control. Searches have not been completed due to the building’s condition. No injuries to firefighters. The fire is under investigation. #avlnews https://t.co/ZYqwOKF0d2 pic.twitter.com/hVjjIKw0tG — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 28, 2022

According to the department, the house is a complete loss. They added that this is the second time they’ve responded to a fire at this home in the last few months.

