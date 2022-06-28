Advertisement

Crews respond to second recent fire at Asheville home

Crews respond to House fire on Montford Avenue in Asheville
Crews respond to House fire on Montford Avenue in Asheville(Asheville Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are on scene for a building fire along Montford Avenue.

The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night.

According to the department, the house is a complete loss. They added that this is the second time they’ve responded to a fire at this home in the last few months.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dawn Staley addresses the national anthem after winning the NCAA championship.
USC women’s baskeball coach Dawn Staley to make talk show appearance
Customer sells gun at pawn shop.
Why pawn shops are seeing an influx of customers
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Lorin “Larry” Mixon
91-year-old former Marine sentenced for allegedly molesting boys