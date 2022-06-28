Advertisement

Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases, CVS removes limit after surge

(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Drug stores have begun changing limitations around emergency contraception.

Rite Aid has started limiting purchases of Plan B.

The company said customers can only buy three pills of the emergency contraception.

Shortly after CVS started limiting purchases of the morning after pill to three per customer, the company said it was removing the purchase limits Tuesday.

CVS implemented that limitation due to an increase in demand for the pills after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The company says sales have now stabilized.

Purchase limits are expected to be removed from all locations and CVS.com within 24 hours.

