Dep. Aldridge continuing to save lives as organ, tissue donor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Even in his death, Deputy Austin Aldridge will continue to save lives as an organ donor.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that about 70 people will be helped by the 25-year-old and that decision.

There are about 1,500 people in South Carolina that need an organ donation right now, and around 2.5 million people in the state are registered as donors.

“One person can save up to eight lives with organ donation but they can help heal and save many many people through tissue donation,” said Donate Life SC Executive Director Tracy Moore.

Organ donations can help people needing a new heart, liver, kidney, and more.

While tissue donations are used for burn victims and breast cancer survivors, among others.

A decision that can be made at the DMV can make a lasting impact on the lives of many.

“It is an amazing, amazing impact on the world, on the people around you, and on true lives. And it’s a life-saving gift that you can give if you’re not going to otherwise use those organs upon your death,” said Dr. Todd Merchen, with Prisma Health Solid Organ Transplant Center.

“They are so grateful but every one of them say to me how do I say thank you to a family whose loved one life was lost and I survived because of their gift,” explained Moore.

