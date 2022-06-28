Deputies warn of phone scams impersonating Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple phone scams happening within the county.

We’re told the most frequent scam is someone impersonating “Sergeant Mitchell” at the Sheriff’s Office and using the telephone number 864-399-7732.

“This is a SCAM! No one from our officee will contact you and ask for any bank information, a prepaid card or any type of payment,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ask residents to not provide information to scammers, as that could cause you to become a victim.

If you have been a victim of a scam, please call the Sheriff’s Office and file a report at 864-260-4405.

