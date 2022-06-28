Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS.

We’re told the earthquake was 1.9 miles east of Hendersonville, a little over 20 miles from Asheville and nearly 30 miles from Taylors, South Carolina.

