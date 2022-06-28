Greenville police to add three additional school resource officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that will appropriate $522,708 for the state-funded school resource program, Monday evening.

Governor Henry McMaster wants every school in South Carolina to have a resource officer.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice awarded the Greenville Police Department at grant for $482,916. The city will allocate approximately $40,000 to cover the difference.

This funding will allow for three additional SRO’s to be hired.

“This covers the start up year, which covers all the officers’ equipment, the car, the computers, every piece of equipment they carry and then the salary for the first year,” said police chief, Howie Thompson. “We will reapply for this as it’s available.”

The officers would be placed at Sullivan Center, West Greenville School, and Sterling School.

GPD currently has nine SRO’s on the force.

“Having a SRO right there on campus, it eases the fear of the teachers and the parents. They like knowing that there’s an officer right there on that campus that can address any issues that come up during the daily activities,” he said.

The ordinance will go before council for a second and final reading.

